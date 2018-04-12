West Springfield Police searching for attempted murder suspect

Police in West Springfield are looking for your help locating a man wanted for a stabbing.

West Springfield Police said that an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Jerid Tylor Witt. He is wanted for a stabbing and attempted murder that occurred on Wednesday, April 11 in West Springfield.

Investigators noted that Witt frequents Agawam and reportedly made claims to be a members of the 'Bloods' street gang.

Witt is described at 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police added that Witt should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.

