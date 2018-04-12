Road work causing delays along some Longmeadow streets

Construction in Longmeadow is getting plenty of attention today as it closes down several connecting streets to the I-91 north ramp.

While this may have be slowing down the morning and afternoon commutes, the long-term impact may be worth the wait for those in town and beyond.

Those passing through some popular cut-through to I-91 north in Longmeadow may have noticed some ongoing construction throughout the morning, and even into the afternoon.

Plenty of neighbors have noticed as well.

"Some people have had difficulty getting into their driveway because of where the trucks are parked," said Joe Welch of Longmeadow.

Welch, like many, is witness to the construction in his neighborhood. Work could be seen on his street, South Park Avenue, as well as Rosland Terrace, Llewelyn Street, and Fernleaf Avenue.

That work features anything and everything from dug up roads to fresh sidewalks, and some drivers passing through simply weren't happy.

"It's down to one lane and people are in a hurry. I understand that, but they come pretty close to the police officers and some of the workers," Welch added.

Longmeadow Police warned residents Wednesday that construction could last all day, but its impact is far greater than being a bit late to work.

In fact, what you see is just the start of construction season for Columbia Gas' ongoing statewide modernization project - a 20-year plan to upgrade gas mains made from pre-World War II cast iron, replacing them with modern plastic piping.

Each year, Columbia Gas identifies main lines that are ready for replacement. The $80 million dollar project started back in 2012 and is set to replace 50 miles of pipe per year.

Now, each project varies in distance. This neighborhood is receiving 3,000 feet of new piping, or about half a mile.

In any case, neighbors told Western Mass News that it's helping everybody, so it's worth putting up with any delays.

"It's a bit of a pain, but they've been really accommodating to letting us in and out. They understand what a pain it is, so they've been really good about it," said David Carrington of Longmeadow.

This neighborhood is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Columbia Gas wants to remind drivers passing through these zones to be extra cautious of those around them. That includes work crews, police, and other drivers as well.

