Argument over parking spot in Chicopee results in 1 arrest

A Springfield man was arrested after police said he assaulted a man with a knife because they were arguing over a parking spot in Chicopee on Wednesday.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk said when officers responded to 72 Elcon Drive around 4:15 p.m. for a disturbance, they saw at least 15 people arguing on both sides of the street.

A witness told police that when the argument escalated, the suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Raymond Ortiz, slashed another man across the stomach with a knife that left a 10'' laceration.

Wilk said when officers went to place Ortiz under arrest he was video taping them and resisted arrest which resulted in him being tased.

Ortiz was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and having an active warrant. Ortiz was later released on $1,040 bail.

Wilk said the victim who was stabbed was treated at the scene and refused further treatment.

