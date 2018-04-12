Residents upset over littering on Orange St. in Westfield

Mounds of litter have been discovered just outside a Westfield neighborhood..

Now, residents want to see change and respect for their community.

Bottles, glass, and trash cover the area and neighbors said that they are fed up.

"It;s a little unsettling that people are causing a mess up there, throwing trash around there," said Anthony Esdale.

Just up the hill near an overpass on Orange Street in Westfield, a swath of garbage takes over.

Glass shards, nips, and scraps have built up over time, posing a safety concern for anyone trying to go through, but the area tucked away overlooks a thickly settled neighborhood.

In the summer, it is harder to see the mess, but when the trees are still bare "it looks kind of bad right now, because of all the trees right now," said Adam Gilmore.

Some suspect that homeless have claimed this area as their own at some point.

"I see them going up there with alcohol and sometimes sleeping up there and the cops have to come and tell them to leave," GIlmore added.

While residents tell Western Mass News, they have not seen anyone in some time, the mess remains.

"But it could be from awhile ago, I'll give them the benefit of the doubt," Esdale explained.

However, neighbors said that they simply want to see their neighborhood maintained and tidy.

"Ii think everyone should have the same amount of respect for everyone that they should want for themselves. I think everyone keeping the area neat would be good for everyone here.:"

Western Mass News reached out to Westfeld'd DPW and the police department. We have not yet received a response.

