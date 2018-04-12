Two-year-old dog rescued from ledge in Springfield

Members of the Springfield Fire Department Rescue Squad helped rescue a female pit bull from a ledge Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. is when fire crews responded to assist animal control with the rescue.

Denis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said the two-year-old dog was stuck on a ledge near the bike path at the rear of York Street.

The dog's owner should contact animal control to claim their dog.

