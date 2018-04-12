Arrests in Springfield lead to 258 bags of heroin, $1,500 in cash seized

Springfield Police seized 258 bags of heroin and $1,500 in cash after two suspects were arrested Thursday morning.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said narcotics officers arrested 24-year-old Jahdiel Echevarria of Springfield and 21-year-old Kevin Pagan of Ludlow at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street around 10:20 a.m.

Pagan and Echevarria were charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and violation of a drug free school zone.

Echevarria was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended, revoked license.

Walsh said Pagan also had an arrest warrant from Chicopee District Court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

