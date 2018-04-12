Urban League hosting MGM job fair

There's another chance for you to apply for a job at MGM Springfield tonight.

The Urban League of Springfield is holding a job fair now at Springfield Technical Community College.

People are starting to arrive at the event now, but it begins around 6:30.

To get there, it’s One Federal Street in Springfield, on the STCC campus.

This fair comes after MGM just announced 1,000 new job openings.

Open jobs include everything from food and beverage, retail management, human resources positions, and hair stylists.

The Urban League said that they are happy to be partnering with MGM to be able to hold the fair and get people hired.

MGM Springfield said that they are committed to hiring 35 percent of their workforce from the city and 90 percent from the surrounding area.

Tonight's event is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. at STCC.

