Red Sox pitcher, Yankess first basemen suspended for Wednesday n - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Red Sox pitcher, Yankess first basemen suspended for Wednesday night brawl

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018
BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -

The MLB announced on Thursday that Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly and New York Yankees first basemen Tyler Austin have been suspended as a result of Wednesday night's brawl at Fenway Park.

Tension started building up between teams in the third inning after New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin's cleats clipped Brock Holt's leg on a slide to second base. 

Austin stormed the mound in the seventh inning when Kelly nearly hit Austin with a 2-1 pitch clocked at 98 mph. 

The bench-clearing brawl resulted in Kelly receiving a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Austin with a pitch, and for fighting. 

As for Austin, he received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for charging the mound and fighting. 

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin were also fined. 

Suspensions for Austin and Kelly are in effect as of Thursday night. The MLB tweeted both players will appeal their suspensions.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.