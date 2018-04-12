Police officer shot while serving warrant has died, sources say

Western Mass News affiliate WCVB reports the police officer that was shot while serving a warrant on Cape Cod has died.

The suspect connected to the incident has been taken into custody, according to the Associated Press.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio says the local officer was shot Thursday afternoon in Barnstable.

The spokesman says officials haven't released the names of the officer or the suspect.

No additional details are available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.