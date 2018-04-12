Yarmouth K9 Officer shot and killed while serving warrant

The Yarmouth K9 Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Yarmouth Police Officer 32-year-old Sean Gannon was shot while serving a warrant in the Marstons Mills village of Barnstable around 3:30 p.m.

Officer Gannon was taken to Cape Cod Hosptial where he was later pronounced dead. His K9 partner was also injured in the incident.

WCVB reports Gannon joined the Yarmouth Police Department in December 2010 and became the department's first full-time drug detection K9 patrol officer in December 2011.

Western Mass News learned Officer Gannon graduated from Westfield State University.

The suspect, who has been identified as 29-year-old Tom Lantanowich of Somerville, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with police, according to WBZ.

Police departments throughout the state are offering their condolences to the members of the Yarmouth Police Department.

"With a heavy heart, our condolences go out tonight to our brothers and sisters of the Yarmouth Police Dept. and to Officer Sean Gannon's family and friends. We are also praying tonight for the recovery of Officer Gannon's K9 partner, who was also injured in today's tragic incident." Massachusetts State Police wrote.

