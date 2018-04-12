Changes coming to Tower Square in Springfield

Changes continue in downtown Springfield as Tower Square and the connecting hotel is under new ownership.

The building was owned by Mass Mutual, and now those who are moving in said they want to build off what is there and bring in something different as well.

City leaders including Mayor Sarno were joined by Dinesh Patel and Vid Mitta who are taking over Tower Square during the announcement on Thursday.

Mitta said they will convert the hotel and mall and that they also have different plans for the office tower.

"We all know little malls are dying throughout the country but what we are trying to do is bring something different, like how Mass Mutual thought about bringing a college here. Similarly, we are going to invite different organizations to come," said Mitta.

This is just one of the many changes up and down Main Street.

From MGM, the Thunderbirds at the Mass Mutual Center, the Paramount Theater, and now Tower Square

They are also hoping to have a national brand like Marriott take over the hotel.

