Field Trip Friday: Prodigy Mini golf & Game Room, Easthampton

Many schools will be out for spring break next week and for parents looking for something to do with their teenagers, the Prodigy Mini Golf and Game Room could be a fun option.

The first thing you will probably notice when you walk into Prodigy Mini Golf & Game Room is it doesn’t look like the typical arcade. That’s just the way owner Jeff Bujak planned it.

“As opposed to a regular arcade where you have stand up cabinets, arcade cabinets,” Bujak explained. “I wanted to kind of offer what other places aren’t offering. I’ve never seen a place that had home video game consoles to just play without adding quarters.”

That’s right, home video game consoles. But we are not talking about the latest and greatest video games consoles. If you are a fan of the retro video game consoles, then Prodigy is right up your alley.

“I have ten retro video game consoles. Everything from Atari, Colecovision, Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Genesis, N64, Dreamcast and so on,” Bujak said. “Everything from 1978-2001 and over five hundred games as of right now and I’m growing constantly.”

In addition to the game consoles, Prodigy also offers air hockey, bumper pool, foosball and more. But what game room would be complete without a selection of board games. Well good news, because Bujak has you covered there as well.

“I have over seventy board games now and as people suggest them or ask if I have them and I don’t, I order them the next day,” he said.

The crown jewel here at Prodigy has to be the mini golf course that Jeff designed and built himself. This mini golf course, however, is probably unlike any other mini golf course you have ever seen.

“I always wanted a course that would not only evolve but challenge you in ways that possibly video games do, where as they get harder as you progress on or possibly even change over time,” Bujak said.

Not only has Bujak designed and hand built his mini golf course, but he told Western Mass News there’s more than one way to play it.

“There’s also three ways you can play the course. You can play it just like a mini golf course, a regular one,” Bujak explained. “Or you can play what I call it an ultimate mini golf course where there’s croquet wickets along the course. Then there’s a prodigy play, which is very technical, it’s based on like poker, croquet and mini golf.”

So whether you are a teenager, or a teenager at heart who wants to play games on vintage video game consoles or want to challenge yourself on one of most unique mini golf courses around, then you want to take a field trip to Easthampton and Prodigy Mini Golf & Game Room.

