Man convicted in fatal stabbing outside Springfield shelter

The suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Massachusetts homeless shelter has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Friday that a superior court jury found Jose Ramos guilty in the 2015 murder of Luis Sanchez.

Prosecutors say that Ramos fatally stabbed Sanchez outside of the Friends of the Homeless Shelter on Worthington Street.

“My sympathy continues to be with Mr. Sanchez and his loved ones as they cope with their loss. I would like to thank the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett for their diligence and hard work in seeing this case through to a conviction and a just result," Gulluni said in a statement

Ramos has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. All rights reserved.