Free smoke alarms during Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign

According to the American Red Cross, seven people die every day in house fires. Most of those deaths come from homes without working smoke alarms.

Which is why on April 28th the American Red Cross will kick off their ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign, bringing these potentially lifesaving smoke alarms to you, free of charge.

The American Red Cross says 100,000 smoke alarms will be distributed at events nationwide.

The campaign will last until May 13th, according to the American Red Cross.

Does your home need a smoke alarm? Click here to see where local events will be happening during this time.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.