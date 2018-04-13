Yarmouth K-9 recovering from shooting that killed officer

Authorities have provided an update on a police K-9 who was shot during an incident Thursday night on the Cape.

Yarmouth Police said that K-9 Nero has survived emergency surgery and is currently being treated at a facility on Cape Cod.

"K9 Nero remains alive and we continue to pray for his full recovery as he overcomes a gunshot wound suffered yesterday," police noted.

Nero's handler, Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon, was shot and killed during that incident in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable.

Police explained that Nero remains under full law enforcement protection and will remain in the care and control of Yarmouth Police and K-9 units across the region.

"We thank you all for your love and support," police added.

