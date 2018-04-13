Suspect in deadly Orange home invasion found guilty

A jury has convicted one of two suspects related to a home invasion in Orange and the deaths of an elderly couple.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Joshua Hart was found guilty Friday on two counts of murder in the first degree.

Hart was charged in the October 2016 killing of 95-year-old Thomas Harty in his Orange home. Hart's wife, Joanna Fisher, was severely injured and died several weeks later.

Prosecutors say Hart and his girlfriend, Brittany Smith, wanted to steal a car and money so they could leave Massachusetts and avoid charges in an unrelated case.

Smith's trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

