Car crashes into Springfield home

Police are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a Springfield home.
That crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Columbia Terrace and Liberty Street.
No injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
