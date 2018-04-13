Nurse lockout at Baystate Franklin nearing an end

In Greenfield, today marked the third day of a nurse lockout at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

The lockout coincided with the nurses' decision to hold a 24-hour strike beginning Wednesday morning.

The nurses said that they are overworked and understaffed.

The hospital brought in temporary nurses to fill the void.

As the lockout nears its end, the hospital's interim president, Ron Bryant, issued a statement.

It read in part: "...we can report that patient care was delivered uninterrupted and our quality and safety standards were maintained throughout. We extend our deep appreciation to the employees who supported continuous, safe, high-quality patient care during the past several days. And we look forward to the return of our nurse colleagues; they are a critical part of our team.”

