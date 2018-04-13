Crews battle fire on Central St. in Springfield

A Springfield restaurant is closed for the night following a fire.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews responded to 494 Central Street shortly before 5 p.m. Friday for a fire in an exhaust vent system above a cooking area of Fu Soun Chinese Restaurant.

The fire was contained to that system.

There is no structural damage, but there is some smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

Leger noted that the restaurant is closed until the health department can check out the property. Other businesses in the plaza have resumed operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

