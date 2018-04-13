Temporary safety measures planned for Springfield's Campanile

Some changes will soon be coming to a downtown Springfield landmark.

On April 27, more reinforced mesh bands that will be placed on the fourth corner and extension bands will be installed on the Campanile at the Springfield municipal group.

Lateral reinforced mesh will also be installed at key structural points of the Campanile.

"This architectural gem sits in the heart of downtown and is a paramount place maker of Springfield identity. It was constructed circa 1910 and is a hierarchical tower of Springfield history. Whenever there is a graphic representation of Springfield the campanile Tower is often present. The restoration of this tower is a vital part to Springfield's urban revitalization principles, because it would be honoring its past while at the same time designing to be a 21st century city," Sarno said in a statement.

The city has allocated $200,000 to begin the design for an extensive renovation project needed for the site.

Springfield's Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan noted that the city continues to look for state and federal funding sources for that restoration project, which will include restoring the limestone shaft and interior structural steel, replace the existing elevator, restore the clock and carillon, and create a display room and educational exhibit for that clock.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.