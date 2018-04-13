Suspect in officer's fatal shooting has long criminal history

The man accused in the killing of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon is being held without the right to bail.

It's a story that reaches from the eastern-most part of Massachusetts all the way west, as the state mourns the young officer killed in the line of duty.

A Chicopee woman we spoke to Friday afternoon painted a picture of a dangerous man.

Marie Piotte told Western Mass News that she moved to western Massachusetts simply to get away from the suspect in this murder case: 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, who has more than 100 criminal charges.

Latanowich is being now held without the right to bail after police said he fatally shot Gannon, a 32-year-old with ties to western Massachusetts.

Gannon attended Westfield State University.

It turns out the suspect, Latanowich, has a long criminal history with more than 100 criminal charges including threat to commit a crime, abuse, and assault and battery.

Marie Piotte of Chicopee said that she is one of his victims.

"We were dating for a little over a year. I have a daughter with him. He's not involved with her at all. I moved out here to get away from him and I've been away from him since," Piotte explained.

In an exclusive interview, Piotte told Western Mass News she dated Latanowich for a little over a year.

According to court records we obtained, Latanowich was charged with assaulting Piotte with 'rocks and bricks' in 2007.

"When I knew him back then, he was a troublemaker I guess, per se," Piotte added.

Thursday's shooting took place while Officer Gannon was serving an arrest warrant at a Marstons Mills home.

Police said that the suspect, Latanowich, is a career criminal.

"The court knew him. He was always in trouble with the law," Piotte said.

Officer Gannon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His police K-9, Nero, was injured in the incident and is still recovering.

