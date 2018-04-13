Suspect in officer's fatal shooting has long criminal history

The man accused in the killing of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon is being held without the right to bail.
It's a story that reaches from the eastern-most part of Massachusetts all the way west, as the state mourns the young officer killed in the line of duty.
A Chicopee woman we spoke to Friday afternoon painted a picture of a dangerous man.
Marie Piotte told Western Mass News that she moved to western Massachusetts simply to get away from the suspect in this murder case: 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, who has more than 100 criminal charges.
Latanowich is being now held without the right to bail after police said he fatally shot Gannon, a 32-year-old with ties to western Massachusetts.
Gannon attended Westfield State University.
It turns out the suspect, Latanowich, has a long criminal history with more than 100 criminal charges including threat to commit a crime, abuse, and assault and battery.
Marie Piotte of Chicopee said that she is one of his victims.
"We were dating for a little over a year. I have a daughter with him. He's not involved with her at all. I moved out here to get away from him and I've been away from him since," Piotte explained.
In an exclusive interview, Piotte told Western Mass News she dated Latanowich for a little over a year.
According to court records we obtained, Latanowich was charged with assaulting Piotte with 'rocks and bricks' in 2007.
"When I knew him back then, he was a troublemaker I guess, per se," Piotte added.
Thursday's shooting took place while Officer Gannon was serving an arrest warrant at a Marstons Mills home.
Police said that the suspect, Latanowich, is a career criminal.
"The court knew him. He was always in trouble with the law," Piotte said.
Officer Gannon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
His police K-9, Nero, was injured in the incident and is still recovering.
