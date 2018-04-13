Suspect in officer's fatal shooting has long criminal history - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Suspect in officer's fatal shooting has long criminal history

Posted: Updated:
By Samara Abramson
Connect
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo: WFXT / Pool) (Photo: WFXT / Pool)
BARNSTABLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The man accused in the killing of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon is being held without the right to bail.

It's a story that reaches from the eastern-most part of Massachusetts all the way west, as the state mourns the young officer killed in the line of duty.

A Chicopee woman we spoke to Friday afternoon painted a picture of a dangerous man.

Marie Piotte told Western Mass News that she moved to western Massachusetts simply to get away from the suspect in this murder case: 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, who has more than 100 criminal charges.

Latanowich is being now held without the right to bail after police said he fatally shot Gannon, a 32-year-old with ties to western Massachusetts.

Gannon attended Westfield State University.

It turns out the suspect, Latanowich, has a long criminal history with more than 100 criminal charges including threat to commit a crime, abuse, and assault and battery.

Marie Piotte of Chicopee said that she is one of his victims.

"We were dating for a little over a year.  I have a daughter with him.  He's not involved with her at all. I moved out here to get away from him and I've been away from him since," Piotte explained.

In an exclusive interview, Piotte told Western Mass News she dated Latanowich for a little over a year.

According to court records we obtained, Latanowich was charged with assaulting Piotte with 'rocks and bricks' in 2007.

"When I knew him back then, he was a troublemaker I guess, per se," Piotte added.

Thursday's shooting took place while Officer Gannon was serving an arrest warrant at a Marstons Mills home.

Police said that the suspect, Latanowich, is a career criminal.

"The court knew him. He was always in trouble with the law," Piotte said.

Officer Gannon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His police K-9, Nero, was injured in the incident and is still recovering.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.