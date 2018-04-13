Westfield State mourns death of fallen officer

As the Commonwealth mourns one of its faithful servants, Westfield State University remembers Officer Sean Gannon as a committed student and vibrant member of campus life.

Today, we learn more about his life here in western Massachusetts.

We spoke to a number of alumni on Friday who have fond memories of Gannon.

Friends described Gannon as a kind, warm, and all around great guy.

Today, flags were lowered to half-staff in many communities in remembrance of fallen Officer Sean Gannon.

Across Massachusetts, an outpouring of sadness and support as people pay their respects.

Officer Gannon began his path to a career in law enforcement on the grounds of Westfield State University.

Gannon's peers said that he was a treasured member of the class of 2007.

The university said in a statement:

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Westfield State alumnus Officer Sean Gannon. Our sincere condolences to his wife, extended family, Yarmouth Police Department, and the many Westfield State University alumni and citizens of Massachusetts whom Sean positively impacted during his time here at Westfield State and his career in law enforcement."

Alumni tell Western Mass News they remember Gannon playing ultimate frisbee at the school. He also worked as a resident assistant and studied abroad.

It is these small recollections that help keep his cherished memory alive.

