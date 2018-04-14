Woman killed after SUV hits train in Springfield

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash this morning after an SUV struck a train in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle told Western Mass News they were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred on Memorial Drive and Industry Avenue as the train was traveling down the tracks.

The driver, who has been identified as a woman from Springfield, was transported to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released by police yet.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, says firefighters had to extricate the woman using the 'Jaws of Life.' He also confirmed with Western Mass News that it was a Chevrolet Tahoe that struck the train. Authorities remained on scene for several hours while the investigation into what happened, continued.

At this time details on what led up to the crash remain unclear.

Police say train crossings in that area have since resumed. They are reminding the public to be careful around them.

The deadly collision remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. As more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Tune to ABC40 starting at 7 a.m. for the latest details.

