It may feel like spring again today but winter makes a return tomorrow

Today is looking like the pick of the weekend as it will remain dry for a good part of the day. It's looking rather unsettled around here both Sunday and Monday with some areas of freezing rain possible overnight tonight and into Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire county from 3 pm this afternoon until 5 am Monday morning. For Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden county the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 pm this evening until 5 am Monday morning.

A back door cold front will drift south during the day today. How quickly it moves through will determine our temperatures today. Since the front will be coming in from the north and east, the lower valley will be warmer than points north and west. High temps north of the front will be cold. Meanwhile, on the south side of the front, temperatures will top out in the lower 60s.

South of the Mass Pike temperatures could reach 70+ if the front can hold off until later in the day. Meanwhile Franklin County will be in the 50s with the front moving through earlier. As the front comes through, we will see readings plummet into the 40's with clouds increasing. Light showers and drizzle are expected tomorrow night into Sunday with some freezing drizzle possible in the hills and Berkshires. Sunday stays chilly with highs in the 40s with light rain.

A strong storm system will bring periods of rain for all of southern New England Monday with up to 2 inches total possible. Temperatures will reach in the 50s during the day ahead of a cold frontal passage, but overall it will be a wet, chilly, windy day here in western Mass and also in Boston for the marathon. Temperatures remain around and below normal much of the week.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.