Western Mass Brews: The Taproom of Hadley

For this week's ‘Western Mass Brews’ we are going to stop by a taproom that is all about local offerings. Let's head north to Hadley to check out the appropriately named spot…The Taproom.

If you take a look at the taps inside of the Taproom in Hadley you can tell it's all about local:

“I don't call it a bar necessarily I call it a tasting room focusing on nothing but local crafted wines and spirits as well,” explains owner, Joe Eckerly.

And we mean local.

“Beers that were brewed within approximately 15 mile radius of this area here,” notes Joe.

Opened since September Joe says that the name of the game was always to highlight the great products made here in Mass.

“My wife actually owns a brewery and we know how hard it is for the local businesses to start up and make a living. We wanted to focus on the small guys, Hitchcock, Brew Practitioners or ABB get their beers out in front of other people,” Joe tells Western Mass News.

One of the taps is Arc Point a brand new brewery in Belchertown, started by veterans.

“They started this brewery and called Arc Point we get to have them on tap,” says Joe.

Then there's Hitchcock up in Hatfield, Brew Practitioners of Florence, Iron Duke and Back East.

Plus…

“Bright Ideas are out of North Adams right next to Mass MOCA and it's cool the guy is a doctor works in this area puts a keg over his shoulder and brings it to me so not a beer you will find in other areas around here,” adds Joe.

Then there's the wine.

“We have Mineral Hills, we have Black Birch we have Mt. Warner I didn't even know there was a winery in Hadley until we opened up here so we have local the wineries are within a 5 6 mile radius,” Joe tells us.

As for the spirits…

“We partnered with V One Vodka in Hadley and Berkshire Mt. Distillers,” notes Joe.

The wide open tap room makes for a great backdrop.

“We have rehearsal dinners here we have retirement parties surprise birthday parties it's a nice open area. We don't charge we just say come on in and have a great time,” he tells Western Mass News.

Plus you won't want to miss their famous food phones.

“It's like a bat phone you pick up it will call Wings Over Amherst the second phone dials down to Sibi's pizza and one that dials into our neighbor's BBQ place,” Joe explains.

On Thursdays local musicians can take to the mic and share their skills.

“We had 8 different acts that came up and played people come in and see this local talent come in some really good musicians coming here.”

Joe says the taproom is all about the community they are based in, and that they work with certain organizations to give them a bit of a boost.

“They have a Hadley Mother's Club and they have a card when they use it we give a certain percentage back every month in terms of a donation they don't make a lot so every little bit helps everything we can do to help the community and sponsor events here,” Joe adds.

You can visit the Taproom at 1 Mill Valley Road in Hadley. For more information, click here!

