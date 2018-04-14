Two drivers seriously injured in head-on crash in Ludlow

JUST IN

Two drivers were seriously hurt in a head-on collision in Ludlow late Friday night.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas confirmed with Western Mass News they were called to the scene just before 11 p.m.

The head-on crash involved a 2014 Ford Edge and a 2012 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Ford is a 52-year-old man from Ludlow, police say. They also confirmed the driver of the Toyota identifying her as a 29-year-old woman whose also from Ludlow.

Police say both suffered "serious injuries." They were transported by Ludlow Fire Department ambulances to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles, police report.

Sgt. Valadas tells Western Mass News the head-on crash happened on Center Street by Booth Street...on a heavily traveled stretch of road.

"Accident happened on a busy state road...it was on a curve," explained Valadas.

A Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene.

Further details about the crash weren't immediately released by police.

The accident remains under investigation by State Police, the Hampden District Attorney's Office, and the Ludlow Police Department.

