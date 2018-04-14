"Red flag" gun bill heading to Massachusetts lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) - A bill that would preemptively disarm individuals who display unstable or potentially dangerous behavior appears headed to Massachusetts lawmakers for a vote.

The joint legislative Committee on Public Safety recommended the bill be approved on Friday, paving its way to both the House and Senate chambers for a debate and vote.

The so-called "red flag bill" would let family members or police officers who are concerned that a legal gun owner "poses a significant risk of causing personal injury to self or others," petition a judge to issue an extreme risk protection order.

Such an order would prevent the individual from possessing or purchasing firearms for one year.

Similar proposals have gained traction around the country after the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

