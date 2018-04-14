Alleged cigarette thief who broke into Springfield store, arrested

A Springfield man has been arrested for breaking into a local convenience store and stealing cigarettes, police say.

Captain Richard LaBelle with the Springfield Police Department says the robbery at 135 Dwight Street, occurred at 11:05 p.m. Friday night.

LaBelle also told Western Mass News that the suspect stole cigarettes from the store and was later arrested at 12:37 a.m. Saturday.

Police at this time have not identified him but do confirm he's 41-years-old and from Springfield.

When the man allegedly broke into the store, it was unoccupied at the time, police say.

Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.

The robbery was investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

