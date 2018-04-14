Hinsdale man charged with murder of estranged girlfriend

A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning in Hinsdale, now police have charged her estranged boyfriend with Murder in connection to her death.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office reports police were called to the scene on Ashmere Drive, at around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

"The Hinsdale Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at 53 Ashmere Drive," explained DA representative, Frederick Lantz, "When officers arrived on the scene they found the body of 24 year old Kassedi Clark inside a vehicle on the property."

Now, 32-year-old Michael Boulais who lives at that 53 Ashmere Drive address, has been charged with one count of Murder in connection with her death.

Lantz also confirms there are children who live at that residence as well.

"Case workers from the Department of Children and Families were contacted to provide assistance to the children who resided at the residence," he explained to Western Mass News.

The Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke will conduct an autopsy of Clark to determine her cause of death on Sunday. we're told.

Boulais is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Central Berkshire District Court. He's currently being held without the right to bail.

Further details about the homicide were not released.

The investigation into Clark's murder is being conducted by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, both the Hinsdale and Dalton Police Departments, as well as the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department, and State Police.

