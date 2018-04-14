MGM reportedly interested in purchasing Wynn Boston Harbor Casino

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that MGM has talked with Wynn Resorts about buying their nearly $2.5 billion casino, which is located just outside of Boston.

If that were to happen, state gaming regulations prohibit one from owning more than one casino in the state and that would likely have the MGM Springfield project looking for new owners.

MGM Springfield officials say they do not comment on rumors or speculation, but residents in Western Mass we spoke with are worried about what a potential sale could mean.

"I honestly think, given the choice, MGM," stated Springfield resident Peter Bradley. "Would rather take Boston than Springfield. That being said, I'd like to see them stay, because they've been promising jobs all these years and a number of things. I don't think it bodes well for the city."

Founder Steve Wynn resigned from his roles as the company’s chairman and chief executive.

This comes as investigators continue to look into the company’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn.

Mayor Domenic Sarno also released a statement saying, "I have consulted with our legal team and we are satisfied with our host community agreement protections."

Mayor Sarno says he has been in contact with MGM officials and says that they have reassured him of their commitment to a first class resort in Springfield.

For right now, folks like Mark Dorsey say they trust what Sarno has to say on this matter.

"MGM coming to town is a great thing for the city of Springfield," stated Dorsey. "Its citizen and surrounding community believe in Mayor Sarno 100 percent. If he says its going to happen, it will."

We also reached out to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, who said they do not have a comment on this matter.

