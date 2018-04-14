Police track down breaking and entering suspect

Officers were dispatched to Tennyson Drive to investigate a house break-in late last night.

The calling party/victim stated that a male had just broken into her home.

Responding officers canvassed the area and were able to locate a male matching the victims description.

While officers spoke to the male, K-9 Kai and Officer VanBuskirk were able to track from the victims home to the current location of the male.

The victim identified the male as the person breaking into her home.

Also the male was in possession of an item stolen from the victims home.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Anthony Lewis of Springfield.

Lewis is charged with B&E (breaking and entering) building daytime for a felony and malicious damage.

Later on, officers responded to a home on Pinewood Drive to investigate another breaking and entering at a residence.

The suspect(s) entered by smashing a brick through a rear glass door.

This incident is still under investigation.