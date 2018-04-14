MLK Social Justice Awards held in Agawam

Martin Luther King Jr. family services presented the 2nd annual MLK Social Justice Awards today.

The ceremony was held at Chez Josef -- featuring several keynote speakers, musical performances and of course, the awards.

Among the many recipients was Jafet Robles of Springfield, who was found dead in Chicopee's Szot Park in September.

Robles is remembered as a community activist and organizer.

