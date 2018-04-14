Members of MLK Junior Family Services attend historically black colleges tour

Members of the MLK Junior Family Services went to the historically black colleges tour.

This is the 37th year of the tour, featuring visits to Clark, Spelman, Norfolk State and more.

The students will also be treated to tours in Washington D.C. and a viewing of the MLK memorial.

The tours were made possible by the volunteering community and sponsorships from local organizations.

