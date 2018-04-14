A colder night tonight. Winter makes a return tomorrow

Hopefully you were able to spend some time outside today because changes are on the way starting tonight. It's looking rather unsettled around here both Sunday and Monday with some areas of freezing rain possible overnight tonight and into Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now posted for all of western Mass. For Berkshire county it is in effect until 5 AM Monday morning. For Franklin, western Hampden, western Hampshire the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Monday morning. For eastern Hampden and eastern Hampshire county the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM Sunday morning until 8 PM Sunday evening.

Skies will begin to become mostly cloudy as we head into the evening. Light showers and drizzle are expected tonight into Sunday with some freezing drizzle possible in the hills and Berkshires. That could lead to some slick spots in the higher elevations overnight into tomorrow. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 20s in the hill towns with lower 30s in the valley. Highs tomorrow will be about 20-25 degrees colder than this afternoon as highs only rise into the lower to middle 30s tomorrow afternoon.

A strong storm system will bring periods of rain for all of southern New England Monday with up to 2 inches total possible. Temperatures will reach in the 50s during the day ahead of a cold frontal passage, but overall it will be a wet, chilly, windy day here in western Mass and also in Boston for the marathon. Temperatures remain around and below normal much of the week.

