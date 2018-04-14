Log Cabin helps local couple's dream wedding come true

Tonight, we have a follow-up to a Surprise Squad we brought you late last year.

Joseph Alvarado and Sandra Colon from Springfield spent close to two years planning their dream wedding in Puerto Rico, only to have it destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

The wedding was paid for, including the vendors, and it was money they would never get back

That's when the Lia Auto Group and Western Mass News Surprise Squad stepped in, following a nomination from their friend, Lakisha.

The Log Cabin and owner Peter Rosskothen heard their story and offered to give the couple the venue, along with food, for a free wedding.

On Saturday, their magical night and wedding came true.

The newly married couple say they are so thrilled to have their big day spent well.

Alvarado and Colon also told Western Mass News in February that they wanted to help those from Puerto Rico who relocated to western Massachusetts after the hurricane by having any gifts and possible donations they receive go to Enlace de Familias in Holyoke, a local organization helping those families.

If you would like to donate, you can CLICK HERE.

> Once on the Enlace de Familias website, scroll all the way to the bottom of the page and look for the yellow 'Donate' button. (please note 'Sandra and Joe's Wedding' in the 'Write a Note' field on the donation form)

The couple also plans to devote time in the future to recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

