Attacks on Syria stirring emotions across Western Massachusetts

The precision strike against Syria has stirred emotions across Western Massachusetts.

"There is a possibility that this leads to a tremendous unraveling in the already precarious world we’re living in," says Western New England University professor John Baick.

"I think with this particular event we can all breath a sigh of relief," stated former U.S. ambassador to Qatar and Lebanon Mark Hambley. "We made a point to the Assad regime. It did not create an insurmountable difficulty with Russia."

Hambley also told Western Mass News the investigation into last week's chemical weapon attack in Syria remains active.

A disagreement on Capitol Hill stems from President Donald Trump not seeking congressional authorization…

"Since the Cold War," Baick said. "The U.S. has fought in quite a few engagements that never got congressional approval, at least not in

the formal sense."

Democrats criticized Trump for not seeking approval while Republicans largely supported the retaliatory efforts.

"I think," Hambley went on to say. "The congressional oversight should be reviewed periodically. We have over 2,000 personnel in Syria at the moment. I hope they remain, to withdraw would create a vacuum, a bigger problem."

Professor John Baick says that there may have been another motive behind the strike and that it is possible that what the president is doing is a show of force.

There is a mosaic of different people who have lived together comfortably for generations and Hambley hopes that peace can

be restored.

"We want to make sure Isis has been destroyed," stated Hambley. "It has not been destroyed. It still exists."

The Pentagon says this was a one-time event, at least for now, but they are preparing for further action if necessary.

