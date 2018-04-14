Police cruiser hit during traffic spot

Daniel Carroll of Chester was arrested earlier after crashing into a parked police car at a high rate of speed.

The driver, Sgt. Andrew Hawley of the Russell Police Department, was making a routine traffic stop with his emergency lights on when the incident occurred.

Neither Officer Hawley or Carroll were injured during the incident.

Carroll was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (OUI), negligent operation and also received a marked lanes violation.

Carroll has already posted bail, but is scheduled to be in court sometime early next week.

