Man dead following double-shooting in Palmer, woman seriously injured

One person has died following a double-shooting incident in Palmer late Saturday night. Police also say the other individual suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Palmer Police Department tells Western Mass News the shooting incident happened at 10:14 p.m. at a residence in the Thorndike section of Palmer.

Police say they originally received a report of a "female having been shot."

When officers arrived on scene they found two shooting victims. One was a 24-year-old man, police report. They say he was found outside of the residence and suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The second person was a 21-year-old woman and police say she had a gunshot wound as well and was suffering from "life-threatening injuries." The woman was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Details about the shooting incident and what happened exactly have not been released by police. However, they are letting the public know "there is no cause for alarm in the Community."

The double-shooting incident remains under investigation by Detectives with the Palmer Police Department and by the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

