Mutual aid called to house fire in Wales overnight

Firefighters from surrounding communities were called to a house fire in Wales overnight.

The fire occurred at 16 Main Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they were able to extinguish the fire.

The home is occupied by only one person and luckily, no on was hurt in the incident. The house is still livable, we're told.

No word exactly on the cause of the fire yet.

Brimfield and Monson were able to provide mutual aid, assisting Wales at the scene.

