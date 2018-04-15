Winter makes its return to the region today

After a couple of days of spring like temperatures winter is now getting ready to make a return to the region. It's looking rather unsettled around here both today and tomorrow with some pockets of light freezing rain and sleet possible, especially in the higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts. For eastern Hampden and eastern Hampshire county it is in effect until 2 AM Monday morning. For Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Monday morning. In addition, a High Wind Warning is in effect for Berkshire county from 2 AM Monday morning until 8 PM Monday night for possible wind gusts over 60 mph.

Cloudy skies are expected today with some scattered light rain showers and where temperatures hover around that freezing mark some light freezing drizzle, freezing rain and sleet is possible. This could lead to some slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially in the higher elevations. Highs today will only top out in the lower 30s, which is a good 20-25 degrees below normal. The chance for rain showers/sleet and freezing rain will continue into tonight with lows holding in the lower 30s.

A strong storm system will bring periods of rain for all of southern New England Monday with up to 2 inches total possible. Temperatures will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day ahead of a cold frontal passage, but overall it will be a wet, chilly, windy day here in western Mass and also in Boston for the marathon. There could be some leftover showers early Tuesday but we should begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.