Porsche crashes in Chicopee splits in half, driver seriously hurt

A Springfield man suffered serious injuries, police say, after crashing into two utility poles in Chicopee essentially splitting the vehicle in half.

Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department confirms the man is 66-years-old and that he was transported to the hospital from the crash scene.

Wilk also confirms the vehicle is a Porsche and the man was the only occupant inside when it hit into 2 utility poles on Carew Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

No word on what led up to the crash.

The road was shut down for hours overnight while police investigated until just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

A Crash Reconstruction team was called in. Wilk says the man is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The Chicopee Police Department continues to investigate.

