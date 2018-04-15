Thousands in damages after Springfield home catches fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Springfield on King Street Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner says that the fire started in the rear of 146 King St. and spread into one apartment of the duplex.

Leger estimated damages to be about $20,000 at that address. He also told Western Mass News that siding to a home next door was melted as well, causing damage to 144 King St. at an estimate of about $5,000.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad continues to investigate this fire.

No injuries were reported.

