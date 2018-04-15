Portrait created in honor of fallen Yarmouth officer - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Portrait created in honor of fallen Yarmouth officer

Former Worcester resident Markiss Franco has created a portrait as a thank you for fallen officer Sean Gannon and his dog, Nero’s, service.

Franco’s first interaction with Officer Gannon was on a cold, Winter’s day when the officer helped him fix a flat tire.

Franco will be donating the portrait to the Yarmouth police Department.

