Funeral arrangements set for fallen Yarmouth officer

Arrangements have been made for the funeral of Yarmouth officer Sean Gannon.

The wake will take place at St. Pius X Church in South Yarmouth on Tuesday, April 17th, from 4-8 P.M.

There will be a law enforcement walk-by during the wake at 5:30.

The funeral will also take place at St. Pius X Church on Wednesday, April 18th, at 11 A.M.

The burial ceremony will be private.

There will be two processions during the services.

The first will be from the funeral home to the church prior to the wake and the second will be from the church to the burial.

