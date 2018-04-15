Officer Gannon's beloved dog Nero expected to make full recovery - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Officer Gannon's beloved dog Nero expected to make full recovery

Yarmouth Police have confirmed that fallen Officer Gannon’s dog, Nero, is back on all fours again!

Nero is currently recovering at Cape Cod Veterinary Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

There is no timetable for his return.

Photo courtesy of the Yarmouth Police Department.

