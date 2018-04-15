Springfield College hosting event to raise awareness for disabled youths

Springfield College collaborated with CHD Disability Resources to host Adapt a Pride, a community outreach event to engage area families in conversations and explorations of adaptive supports and recreational opportunities available through Disability Resources.

The event is showcasing several adaptive sports and activities to raise awareness for area programs for not only youths, but adults with disabilities.

There are also opportunities to try out a variety of adaptive sports and activities, such as wheelchair basketball and disco golf.

By sampling the programs, participants gained a better understanding of the fundamentals of the programs, which will help to reduce barriers that commonly prevent individuals from participating in community programs.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.