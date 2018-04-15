Restaurant hosting luncheon and celebration for success of Leprechaun Plunge

Dockside Restaurant is hosting a luncheon and celebration today, commemorating the success of the 9th annual Leprechaun Plunge!

The Plunge happened last month at Brunelle’s Marina as locals braved the freezing cold water to raise money for charities.

The owner of Dockside says they’re not announcing the total of how much they raised, but he did say he is so pleased with the successful turnout this year.

“We host the event here at Dockside and Brunelle’s Marina,” stated Brunelle’s Marina owner Luke Brunelle. “But without people like that coming on board, and engaging this organization, the Plunge, as much as they do, it doesn’t work.”

Brunelle also added that McCarthy’s Pub was one of this year’s biggest contributors and to get ready for next year…which is going to be even better.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.