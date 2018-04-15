Turkey makes unexpected visit to family's living room

At about 7 this morning, a strange thing occurred in one person’s home.

A turkey had broken through a living room window and the homeowner found it sitting in the living room!

Sources say the homeowner opened the front door and it walked right out. The turkey was not injured during the break-in and took off.

The homeowner has not yet been identified.

