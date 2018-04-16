Cool, unsettled weather continues this week

A massive storm system is on its way out this evening. It brought quite a bit of sleet to our area with some snow mixing in through the higher elevations. The slush on roads, yards has been gradually melting due to slightly warmer temps along with periods of heavy rain we saw today. That rain, which has topped 2 inches in spots, is finally ending as a dry slot pushes across southern New England.

A few spotty showers are possible tonight through Tuesday morning, but we are looking mainly dry and cloudy. Expect a gusty breeze out of the east will persist this evening-especially in the Berkshires where a Wind Advisory continues through 8pm. Flood Warnings and Advisories will come down this evening now that the heavy rain has moved out.

An upper low moves through on Tuesday, keeping our weather cool and unsettled. You may see some breaks of sun in the morning, but skies turn mostly cloudy and spotty showers are possible in the afternoon. High temps return to the 40s for most.

We don’t get much of a break before our next system, which is set to arrive Thursday. Rain begins Wednesday night and continues into Thursday with maybe around a half inch expected right now. We will have to watch the Berkshires for some early mixing Thursday, but most should see a cold rain this time around. We gradually dry and clear out Friday.

At the end of the week, a trough will be lifting out and a ridge looks to slowly build into the East. At the surface, high pressure will finally make an appearance for a few days. We begin the weekend cool and dry with temperatures gradually getting milder through early next week. Maybe not the early summer warmth we recently got a taste of-but 60s look to return at least. Some sunny, spring weather at last.

