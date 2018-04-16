Sleet and freezing rain transitions over to rain this afternoon

Traditionally, April is one of our bigger transition months. It's not uncommon to have extreme warmth and extreme cold. Unfortunately, this April has seen the warmth stay in hibernation. Yesterday was yet another example.



There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for all of western Mass this morning. For western Hampden, western Hampshire and Berkshire county, the advisory is in effect until 8 am. For western Hampden, western Hampshire and Franklin county the advisory is in effect until 10 am this morning. There have been icy conditions throughout a good portion of western Mass and that will continue until temperatures rise above the freezing mark later this morning and into the afternoon in the higher elevations.



Today looks like a nasty day overall. Early, we will see some slick spots on roads before everyone warms above freezing. Rain will fall, moderate to heavy at times, especially into the afternoon. As the front passes through, a few thunder claps aren't out of the question. Rain totals will reach 2-3"+ in some areas, mainly in the Pioneer Valley. Wind will gust to 45+ mph, with strong wind gusts possible in the Berkshire. There is currently a High Wind Warning out for Berkshire County. Finally, temperatures remain unseasonably cold once again, only topping out in the upper 40s.



The Boston Marathon will be heavily impacted by the incoming rain and wind. A strong head wind early shifts to a cross wind while blowing up to 40 mph. Heavy downpours will soak runners as the cold chills them to the core. Certainly far from ideal and probably the biggest weather impacts for the Boston Marathon since 2012's incredible heat.

Tuesday has some additional chances from some light showers, but fortunately these will be widely scattered.



Wednesday sees a slight warm-up into the middle to low 50s with partial sunshine. Western Mass takes a step back on Thursday as temperatures only rise into the middle 40s. There may be a few flurries in the air early Friday with no accumulation.

